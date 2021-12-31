Garbage’s Shirley Manson says Beautiful Garbage album nearly ended her career

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has admitted that she thought the band’s 2001 album Beautiful Garbage was “the end of my career”.

The record, which was recently reissued to mark its 20th anniversary, “died on a vine” when it was first released according to the singer despite landing at Number Six in the Official UK albums chart.

“I honestly thought that was the end of my career and that we were never going to recover,” she told Classic Rock magazine. “It took a long time for us as a band to regain our equilibrium and our confidence and our joy.”

She added: “Joy is of monumental importance when you’re an artist, particularly in an industry that has become so hard. So to realise that you’ve regained something at this late stage in your life and career feels like unexpected treasure.”

Manson also said even now, the band always “expect the worst” when they release new material.

She continued: “We are always quite surprised when we get a positive reaction. It’s not something we really expect or are accustomed to.”

This year saw Garbage release their seventh studio effort, No Gods No Masters.