Subscribe
News

Field Music announce new album, Flat White Moon

Learn to record the Field Music way in the video for single "No Pressure"

By Sam Richards
Credit: Christopher Owens

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new issue of Uncut

GETTING YOUR COPY OF THIS MONTH'S UNCUT DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR DOOR IS EASY AND HASSLE FREE - CLICK...
Read more
PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Ryley Walker, Rose City Band, Hand Habits, Esther Rose, Richard Barbieri and more
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Mary Wilson: “We were just in it to make music”

Originally published in Uncut in 2015 Marvin Gaye What’s Going On TAMLA, 1971 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M Mary Wilson: The LP cover captures him in all his...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley

In-depths reviews and archive encounters with the reggae legend
Read more

Field Music have announced that their new album Flat White Moon will be released on April 23.

Watch a video for new single “No Pressure” below, in which you can learn how to make a song the Field Music way…

Advertisement

“The song is like a mirror image of ‘Under Pressure’,” says the band’s David Brewis. “But if that was about ‘people on the street’, this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together.”

Flat White Moon is available to preorder here on yellow vinyl and CD, along with exclusive sets of coasters and T-shirt bundles, including discounted tickets for a livestream performance of Flat White Moon from the Brudenell Social Club on 29 April.

Peruse Field Music’s October 2021 tourdates below and buy tickets here.

07 Oct 2021, Aberdeen, Tunnels
08 Oct 2021, Glasgow, St Luke’s
09 Oct 2021, Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
14 Oct 2021, Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
15 Oct 2021, Bristol, The Fleece
16 Oct 2021, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 Oct 2021, Brighton, Komedia
22 Oct 2021, London, Electric Ballroom
23 Oct 2021, Manchester, Gorilla

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More