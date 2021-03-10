Exclusive! Watch a video for Israel Nash’s new single, “Southern Coasts”

Israel Nash’s Uncut-approved new album Topaz is due out this Friday (March 12) on Loose.

Watch a video for the track “Southern Coasts” below:

Nash describes “Southern Coasts” as both “driving and lazy, like the waves that keep coming but also urge us to relax.” Along with the rest of Topaz, it was recorded in the Quonset hut studio he built about 600 feet from his house in the Texas Hill Country. “It’s allowed me to capture sounds and ideas, to really get stuff out of my head and into the world so quickly,” he says.

