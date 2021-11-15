Exclusive! Hear Frazey Ford’s new single, “Saul”

To mark the start of her UK tour later this week, Frazey Ford will release a new single onto streaming platforms tomorrow.
You can hear “Saul” exclusively now below:
Recorded during the sessions for 2020’s U Kin B The Sun album but unheard until now, the song is “simply about the devastating amount of love you have for a child,” explains Ford. She began writing the song not long after the birth of her son Saul, who’s now a teenager, but only completed it recently.
Saul also features in Ford’s recent video for “U Kin B The Sun”:
Peruse Frazey Ford’s upcoming UK tourdates below:
17 Nov – Milton Keynes, The Stables
18 Nov – London, Union Chapel
19 Nov – London, Union Chapel
20 Nov – Coventry, Warwick University
22 Nov – Bristol, Fiddlers
23 Nov – Hassocks, Mid Sussex Music Hall at Hassocks Hotel
25 Nov – Manchester, Gorilla
26 Nov – Edinburgh, La Belle Angelle
27 Nov – Newcastle, Gosforth Civic Hall
28 Nov – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
30 Nov – Nottingham, The Glee