Exclusive! Hear an unreleased live version of Cream’s “Crossroads”

On March 6, UMC will release a 4-CD set documenting Cream’s Goodbye tour of 1968.

Goodbye Tour – Live 1968 features four live shows from the tour, including Cream’s final UK date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 26. It includes a total of 19 previously unreleased tracks, and a further 10 tracks from the Royal Albert Hall show which have only ever been available on DVD.

Hear one of those previously unreleased tracks, a version of “Crossroads” recorded at the San Diego Sports Arena on October 20, 1968, below:

You can read an extensive review of Cream’s Goodbye Tour – Live 1968 in the new issue of Uncut, due in shops on Thursday (details to follow soon). Pre-order the album here.