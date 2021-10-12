Subscribe
Exclusive! Hear a new song by outsider folk legend Michael Hurley

It's from the 79-year-old's new album, The Time Of The Foxgloves

By Sam Richards
Credit: Sarah Taft

Outsider folk artist Michael Hurley – a big influence on Will Oldham, Cat Power and Devendra Banhart, among many others – will release his first album in 12 years on December 10.

The Time Of The Foxgloves is coming out on No Quarter, with cover art by Hurley himself. Listen to the lead track “Boulevard” below:

The Time Of The Foxgloves was recorded at Hurley’s own Bellemeade Phonics studio in Brownsmead Hill, Oregon, and the nearby Rope Room in Astoria; guests include Gill Landry and Josephine Foster.

Pre-order the album here.

Features

