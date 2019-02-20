Euros Childs has joined Teenage Fanclub

Watch the former Gorky's Zygotic Mynci man play keys on new single "Everything Is Falling Apart"

Following the departure last year of founding member Gerard Love, Teenage Fanclub have unveiled their new line-up. It features Euros Childs of Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci on keys and backing vocals, with Dave McGowan moving across to bass.

You can watch the new-look Teenage Fanclub in action on a video for new single “Everything Is Falling Apart”:

“Everything Is Falling Apart” was recorded at Hamburg’s Clouds Hill Studios in January, ahead of Teenage Fanclub’s US tour which starts tomorrow (full dates below). A press release states that “The band will be playing tracks from their extensive 30-year catalogue, plus brand-new never heard before tracks including ‘Everything Is Falling Apart’.”

Feb 21 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom^

Feb 22 Seattle, WA – Neptune^

Feb 23 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom^

Feb 25 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (Noise Pop)^

Feb 26 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

Feb 27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

Mar 02 Denver, CO – Bluebird^

Mar 04 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater^

Mar 05 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre^

Mar 06 Chicago, IL – Metro^

Mar 07 Detroit, MI – El Club^

Mar 08 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre^

Mar 09 Montreal, QC – Petit Campus^

Mar 11 Boston, MA – Paradise Theatre^

Mar 13 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom^ [SOLD OUT]

Mar 14 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg^

Mar 15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer^

Mar 16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club^

Mar 18 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom (MRG30 kick-off)^*

^ w/ The Love Language

* w/ Eric Bachmann

