End Of The Road festival confirms 2021 line-up

End Of The Road festival has confirmed its line-up for the 2021 edition, taking place at Larmer Tree Gardens near Salisbury on September 2-5. Some artists have been retained from the postponed 2020 event while others are brand new additions.

The four festival headliners are now Hot Chip, Stereolab, King Krule and Sleaford Mods, while Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood makes a rare solo live appearance.

Other exciting new additions to the bill include Uncut favourites Tinariwen, Arab Strap, Shirley Collins & The Lodestar Band, Jane Weaver, Kikagaku Moyo, Hen Ogledd and Altin Gün.

Advertisement

The festival is almost sold out, but there will be a limited late release of tickets at 10am on May 20. For more details and to see the full line-up, visit the official End Of The Road site.