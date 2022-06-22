End Of The Road Festival announce compilation album, Between The Music

The End Of The Road festival have announced details of a new compilation album, Between The Music.

Described as a “passion project”, the album has been put together by festival founder Simon Taffe “based on all the tracks that I play in between bands on all the different stages. It’s not really necessarily bands that play End Of The Road, it’s more like my whole record collection.”

The album is released on September 16 on white vinyl for independent record stores and black vinyl everywhere else. It will also be available as a festival onsite exclusive available between September 1 – 4. You can pre-order a copy here.

The tracklist for Between the Music is:

The Lafayettes – Life’s Too Short

Dion – DripDrop

Captain Beefheart – Observatory Crest

Link Wray – Fallin’ Rain

The Monzas – Hey! I Know You

Abner Jay – I’m So Depressed

Johnnie Frierson – Have You Been Good To Yourself

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Anchin Kfu Ayinkash

Amanaz – Khala My Friend

Al Kooper – Lookin For A Home

Jim Ford – She Turns My Radio On

Jackie Shane – Any Other Way

Chuck Jackson – Any Day Now

Alexander Skip Spence – Cripple Creek

Lael Neale – Blue Vein

Washington Phillips – Mother’s Last Word To Her Son

Michael Hurley – I Stole The Right to Live

Ted Hawkins – Cold & Bitter Tears

Josephine Foster – Child of God

Jeff Cowell – Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold

Blaze Foley – Clay Pigeons

Die Wellttaumforscher – Glücklich. Traurig. Seltsam.

The Soul Stirrers – Jesus Gave Me Water

Paul Robeson – Lazy Bones (1933)

The Cryin Shames – Please Stay

As previously reported on Uncut, Pixies, Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes and Khruangbin headline this year’s festival.

They’ll be joined by an Uncut-friendly bill including Kurt Vile & The Violators, Tinariwen, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Margo Cilker, Ryley Walker, Anaïs Mitchell, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, Nala Sinephro and many more.

We’re delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival.