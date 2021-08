End Of The Road announce Comedy and Literature line-ups

End Of The Road have announced the comedy and literature programmes at this year’s festival.

The line-up includes Simon Amstell, Josie Long, Shaparak Khorsandi, Sam Lee and Sophie Heawood.

They join the festival’s musical bill who include Stereolab, Sleaford Mods, Damon Albarn, Jonny Greenwood, The Comet Is Coming and Shirley Collins.

ORDER NOW: The Beatles are on the cover of the September 2021 issue of Uncut

The festival takes place between September 2 – 5 at its usual home in Larmer Tree Gardens.

Uncut will be hosting events in the Big Top Tent on Friday, September 3, as well as a number of Q&As on site during the festival – check back here for further details!

The complete comedy and literature line-ups are:

COMEDY

Simon Amstell

Josie Long

Shaparak Khorsandi

Flo & Joan

Jordan Brookes

Rob Auton

Cally Beaton

Tom Ward

Crybabies

Alison Spittle

Micky Overman

Jenny Collier

Ignacio Lopez

Garrett Millerick

Mary Bourke

David Hoare

Jon Levene

Ronan Leonard

LITERATURE

Sam Lee

Philip Hoare

Sophie Heawood

Melissa Harrison

Will Burns

Rebecca Schiller

Heavenly Records At 30 With Robin Turner & Guests

Lucy Jones

Miranda Ward

The final music line-up for End Of The Road Festival is:

HOT CHIP

KING KRULE

SLEAFORD MODS

DAMON ALBARN (SPECIAL GUEST)

STEREOLAB

JONNY GREENWOOD

LITTLE SIMZ

JOHN GRANT

THE COMET IS COMING

ARAB STRAP

ARLO PARKS

GIRL BAND

SHIRLEY COLLINS & THE LODESTAR BAND

FIELD MUSIC

SQUID

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

ROMARE

DRY CLEANING

RICHARD DAWSON

WARMDUSCHER

ANNA MEREDITH

JANE WEAVER

KIKAGAKU MOYO

ALTIN GUN

CRACK CLOUD

HEN OGLEDD

GIRL RAY

ALICE BOMAN

SORRY

SCALPING

VANISHING TWIN

BIG JOANIE

THE GOON SAX

JIM GHEDI

SIPHO

LONELADY

JERKCURB

DARREN HAYMAN

AHMED FAKROUN

MODERN NATURE

BILLY NOMATES

PENELOPE ISLES

KATY J PEARSON

JUST MUSTARD

GWENNO & ANGHARAD DAVIES perform live score to “Bait”

ANTELOPER (Jaimie Branch & Jason Nazary)

FENNE LILY

W. H. LUNG

BDRMM

KEELEY FORSYTH

WILLIAM DOYLE

DANA GAVANSKI

AUNTIE FLO (DJ)

ALL WE ARE

STUDIO ELECTROPHONIQUE

TENESHA THE WORDSMITH

TRASH KIT

SARATHY KORWAR

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

PVA

BALIMAYA PROJECT

JOHN

THE GOA EXPRESS

PAN AMSTERDAM

JUNIOR BROTHER

ELIJAH WOLF

CAROLINE

LORAINE JAMES

YARD ACT

RED RIVER DIALECT

LAZARUS KANE

DRUG STORE ROMEOS

ZULU ZULU

THE GOLDEN DREGS

ANNA B SAVAGE

KIRAN LEONARD

CHUBBY & THE GANG

MODERN WOMAN

WU-LU

WESLEY GONZALEZ

BABii

ME REX

BINGO FURY

CMAT

REGRESSIVE LEFT

GWENIFER RAYMOND

EVE OWEN

JONNY DILLON

BROADSIDE HACKS

THE UMLAUTS

LEE PATTERSON

SLEEP EATERS

SAM AKPRO

TIBERIUS B

MARTHA ROSE

PAT T SMITH

MERMAID CHUNKY

OLDBOY

WILLY TEA TAYLOR

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN

MICHAEL CLARK

FORTITUDE VALLEY

MELIN MELYN

JAMES LEONARD HEWITSON

JOE GODDARD (DJ)

TOM RAVENSCROFT (DJ)