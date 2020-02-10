Subscribe
News

Elton John wins Best Song Oscar for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

Watch him perform the Rocketman number at the ceremony

Sam Richards
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2020

The return of Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, plus King Krule, Hailu Mergia and Jon Hopkins
Read more
Film0

Parasite

Anarchic South Korean black comedy thriller, fully deserving of its Oscar win
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie on Peter Green: “Every guitar player adores him”

The latest issue of Uncut celebrates the mercurial guitarist – and discovers what he's up to now
Read more

At last night’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Elton John took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for the second time in his career.

Back in 1995 he won the award for his Lion King song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”. Now he’s repeated the feat with “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman. Watch Elton perform the song at the ceremony below:

Advertisement

“Wow, this doesn’t suck,” said Bernie Taupin, when collecting the award alongside his songwriting partner. “Being here with this guy, I don’t have words for it, this is justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.”

Elton added: “Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life when I was screwed up, when I was normal.” Watch more from Elton and Bernie below:

Other performers at the Oscars included Randy Newman playing his nominated song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, from Toy Story 4; and Billie Eilish covering The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the in memoriam section. Watch footage below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.