Elton John wins Best Song Oscar for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

At last night’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Elton John took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for the second time in his career.

Back in 1995 he won the award for his Lion King song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”. Now he’s repeated the feat with “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman. Watch Elton perform the song at the ceremony below:

“Wow, this doesn’t suck,” said Bernie Taupin, when collecting the award alongside his songwriting partner. “Being here with this guy, I don’t have words for it, this is justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.”

Elton added: “Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life when I was screwed up, when I was normal.” Watch more from Elton and Bernie below:

Other performers at the Oscars included Randy Newman playing his nominated song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, from Toy Story 4; and Billie Eilish covering The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the in memoriam section. Watch footage below: