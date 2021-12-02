Elton John shares new Inside The Lockdown Sessions documentary

Elton John has shared a new documentary on the creation of his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions.

Inside The Lockdown Sessions, streaming exclusively on Apple Music, features Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and more, and documents the album John made over lockdown over three parts.

“Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I’m taking you Inside the Lockdown Sessions,” John wrote on Twitter to announce the new film.

Advertisement

“Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators.”

Watch Inside The Lockdown Sessions below.

This week (December 3), Elton John will release his upcoming Christmas duet with Ed Sheeran, titled “Merry Christmas”.

John also recently announced two special hometown shows at Watford FC’s stadium Vicarage Road. He will play his last shows at the ground next June.