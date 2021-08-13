Elton John, Dua Lipa collaborate on mash-up club track “Cold Heart”

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Elton John and Australian electronic trio PNAU for a collaborative new track, “Cold Heart”.

The club-ready single seamlessly blends together a number of John‘s beloved tracks including “Sacrifice”, “Kiss The Bride” and, of course, “Rocket Man”. A music video is expected to arrive at 1pm BST today (August 13).

Listen to the track below:

“Cold Heart” shares a similar approach to John and PNAU‘s 2012 collaborative album, Good Morning To The Night, which took samples from John’s vast catalogue of recordings and turned them into entirely new songs. Last month, PNAU revealed future collaborations with John were on the way.

The three acts teased the arrival of the remix earlier this week, along with a snippet of the track.

“Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!” John wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

John featured on Lipa‘s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream last November, with the pair having participated in a joint Instagram session the previous month. Earlier this year, the Future Nostalgia star headlined John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party.