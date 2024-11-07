Echo & The Bunnymen album gets debut vinyl release

Echo & The Bunnymen‘s 1999 album What Are You Going to Do with Your Life? is getting its debut release on vinyl in time to mark its 25th anniversary.

THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE!

The album – the last to feature Les Pattison on bass – is released on November 29, both on crystal clear vinyl and on limited edition rust orange vinyl.

Advertisement

Fully remastered, the 1999 album will also be reissued on an expansive 34-track double CD edition featuring B-sides, alternative takes and live versions of Bunnymen classics and tracks from the album. The video for the album’s lead single “Rust” has been newly restored in HD.

The tracklisting for the expanded CD is:



Disc 1

What Are You Going To Do With Your Life?

Rust

Get In The Car

Baby Rain

History Chimes

Lost On You

Morning Sun

When It All Blows Over

Fools Like Us

The Fish Hook Girl *

See The Horizon *

Sense Of A Life **

Beyond The Green **

The Wood +

Rust (Video Edit)

Fools Like Us (Alternate Extended Mix) +

Baby Rain (Alternative Mix 1) +

History Chimes (Piano and Guitar Version) +



Disc 2

What Are You Going To Do With Your Life? (Radio Edit) +

Get In The Car (Radio Edit) ++

Top Of The World (Band Version) +

Rust (Live At The Improv Theatre, 1999) +

Fools Like Us (Live At The Improv Theatre, 1999) +

Baby Rain (Live At The Improv Theatre, 1999) +

What Are You Going To Do With Your Life? (Live At The Improv Theatre, 1999)+

All That Jazz (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

Back Of Love (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

People Are Strange (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

The Cutter (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

Lips Like Sugar (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

Over The Wall (Live At Cream, Liverpool, 1997) +

Do It Clean Medley (Live At Cream, 1997) +

The Killing Moon (Live At Cream, 1997) +

Rust (BBC Radio 1 – Live Lounge, 1999)

Advertisement

* From Rust CD Single 1

** From Rust CD SIngle 2

+ previously unreleased

++ from Get in The Car CD Single

AAA