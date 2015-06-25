Early Richard Hell, Alex Chilton, Television singles to feature on new box set

Ork Records: New York, New York is released on October 30, 2015

Television, Alex Chilton, Richard Hell, the Feelies, the dBs and more are to appear on a 4xLP/2xCD set collecting the output of early punk label Ork Records.

Ork Records: New York, New York is released on October 30, 2015 by the Numero Group.

Ork was formed by Television manager Terry Ork and Charles Ball in 1975, ostensibly to release Television’s debut single, “Little Johnny Jewel“. Rolling Stone reports that the two-CD or four-LP set Ork Records: New York, New York comes soon after the vinyl-only Ork: Box, which was released as a limited edition on Record Store Day.

All formats of Ork Records: New York, New York are accompanied by a deluxe 190-page book while a limited edition of both the CD and vinyl sets comes with a 45 featuring two previously unreleased tracks by the Feelies. “The Boy With The Perpetual Nervousness” is an unreleased studio track from 1978, backed with cover of Burt Bacharach’s “My Little Red Book” recorded live at CBGBs in December, 1976.

The tracklisting for Ork Records: New York, New York is:

Television – “Little Johnny Jewel”

Feelies – “Fa Ce La”

Richard Hell – “(I Belong to the) Blank Generation”

The Revelons – “The Way (You Tough My Hand)”

Erasers – “I Won’t Give Up”

Alex Chilton – “All of the Time”

Chris Stamey and the dBs – “(I Thought) You Wanted to Know”

Prix – “Zero”

Marbles – “Red Lights”

Alex Chilton – “Take Me Home & Make Me Like It”

Prix – “Girl”

The Idols – “Girl That I Love”

Mick Farren and the New Wave – “Lost Johnny”

Cheetah Chrome – “Still Wanna Die”

The Idols – “You”

The Student Teachers – “Christmas Weather”

Erasers – “It Was So Funny (The Song That They Sung)”

Richard Hell – “(I Could Live With You) (In) Another World”

Chris Stamey – “The Summer Sun”

Alex Chilton – “Free Again”

Richard Lloyd – “(I Thought) You Wanted to Know”

The Student Teachers – “Channel 13”

Chris Stamey – “Where the Fun Is”

Prix – “Everytime I Close My Eyes”

Feelies – “Forces at Work”

Marbles – “Fire and Smoke”

The Revelons – “97 Tears”

Cheetah Chrome – “Take Me Home”

Richard Hell – “You Gotta Lose”

Chris Stamey and the dBs – “If and When”

Mick Farren and the New Wave – “Play With Fire”

Richard Lloyd – “Get Off My Cloud”

Alex Chilton – “The Singer Not the Song”

Richard Lloyd – “Connection”

Alex Chilton – “Summertime Blues”

Mick Farren and the New Wave – “To Know Him Is to Love Him”

Link Cromwell – “Crazy Like a Fox”

Link Cromwell – “Shock Me”

Kenneth Higney – “I Wanna Be the King”

Lester Bangs – “Let It Blurt”

Alex Chilton – “Bangkok”

Peter Holsapple – “Big Black Truck”

Prix – “She Might Look My Way”

Alex Chilton – “Can’t Seem to Make You Mine”

Prix – “Love You All Day Long”

Alex Chilton – “Shakin’ The World”

Prix – “Love You Tonight”

Lester Bangs – “Live”

Kenneth Higney – “Funky Kinky”

