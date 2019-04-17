Doves to reissue first three albums on limited edition coloured vinyl

Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast and Some Cities arrive on May 31

Doves reissue their first three albums as numbered limited edition, two-disc, coloured vinyl packages.

Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast and Some Cities will all be released on May 31, 2019 through USM / Virgin EMI.

They will appear as:

Lost Souls – 2 x LP Grey Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

The Last Broadcast – 2 x LP Orange Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

Some Cities – 2 x LP White Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Each version with accompanying free download. You can pre-order by clicking here.

The band’s upcoming tour dates are as follows:

Sun 26 May: Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire

Fri 7 June: Heaton Park, Manchester (with Noel Gallagher)

Sat 8 June: Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow

Sun 16 June: Malahide Castle, Dublin (with Noel Gallagher)

Tue 16 July: Summer Series at Somerset House, London

Sun 21 July: Tramlines, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Fri 26 July: Brighton Racecourse

Sat 27 July: Kendal Calling, Lowther, Cumbria

Sun 28 July: Inner City Live, Perry Park, Birmingham

Fri 23 August: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.