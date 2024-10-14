Disney+ unveils new Beatles ’64 doc from Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi

Beatles ’64, an all-new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi, will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 29.

According to a press release, “The film captures the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance, the film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.”

Beatles ’64 includes rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand. Live footage from The Beatles’ first American concert at the Coliseum in Washington, DC has been demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin, along with their appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. The documentary also includes new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.

In case you missed it, you can read all about The Beatles’ first trip to America – along with our investigation of The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono box set – in the November 2024 issue of Uncut, which is still available to buy from our webstore.