Devendra Banhart announces new album, Ma

Devendra Banhart has announced that his new album, Ma, will be released by Nonesuch Records on September 13.

Watch a video for the first single, “Kantori Ongaku”, below:

Ma was recorded with Noah Georgeson at 64 Sound and Sea Horse Studios in Los Angeles, and Anderson Canyon in Big Sur. Cate Le Bon contributes background vocals on “Now All Gone” while Banhart’s mentor, muse and friend Vashti Bunyan duets with him on “Will I See You Tonight?”.

Ma tracklisting:

1. Is This Nice?

2. Kantori Ongaku

3. Ami

4. Memorial

5. Carolina

6. Now All Gone

7. Love Song

8. Abre Las Manos

9. Taking a Page

10. October 12

11. My Boyfriend’s In The Band

12. The Lost Coast

13. Will I See You Tonight? (featuring Vashti Bunyan)

