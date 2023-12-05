Denny Laine has died

Denny Laine, the co-founder of Wings and The Moody Blues, has died aged 79.

On Instagram, his wife Elizabeth Hines said Laine died on Tuesday morning after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD).

“My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

“All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.

He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him.”

With The Moody Blues, Laine sang lead vocals and played guitar on “Go Now!”.

Born in Tyseley, Birmingham on October 29, 1944, Laine was a member of the Moody Blues from 1964 – 66, going on to co-found Wings with Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Seiwell in 1971. A frequent contributor to Wings’ albums, he co-wrote “Mull Of Kintyre“. He stayed in the band until it folded in 1981.

Laine also recorded a number of solo albums, starting with Ahh…Laine in 1973. His final studio album was 2008’s The Blue Musician.

Laine’s death coincides with the 50th anniversary of the American release of Band On The Run: December 5, 1973.