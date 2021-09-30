David Gilmour shares “Yet Another Movie” demo ahead of Pink Floyd reissue

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour has shared a demo version of “Yet Another Movie” ahead of the reissue of the band’s 1987 album A Momentary Lapse of Reason – hear it below.

The album, which was the band’s first following the departure of Roger Waters, will be reissued on October 29 via Sony and feature a Remixed and Updated edition on vinyl, CD, DVD and more.

It will also be available in 360 Reality Audio, described as “a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies.”

Discussing “Yet Another Movie” in a statement, Gilmour said: “Pat Leonard and I met up at Astoria in September 1986 a couple of days after I had played on a Bryan Ferry track that he was producing.

“We had a glass or two of wine and jammed for hours. For some reason that I can no longer remember I had chosen the fretless bass as my instrument of the day. It turned into a beautiful song.”

Listen to the demo version below:

Gilmour expanded upon his memories of the 1987 album in the same statement, saying: “Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing.

“This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

Drummer Nick Mason added: “There’s little doubt of the advantages in being able to find new elements within the music, or more often uncovering elements that became overwhelmed with all that new science…

“I think there is an element of taking the album back in time and taking the opportunity to create a slightly more open sound – utilising some of the things we had learned from playing so much of the album live over two massive tours.”