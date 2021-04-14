David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World celebrated with new companion-piece, The Width Of A Circle

To mark the 50th anniversary of David Bowie‘s The Man Who Sold The World album, a new companion-piece has been unveiled.

The Width Of A Circle feature non-album singles, a BBC In Concert l session, music for a TV play and Tony Visconti remixes which complete Bowie’s recordings from 1970.

It complements the 2020 edition of The Man Who Sold The World, reissued under its original title Metrobolist, while featuring a new mix by Visconti.

Advertisement

The Width Of A Circle is due for release on May 28 on Parlophone as a 2CD set.

The tracklisting is:

CD 1:

THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL

Recorded on 5th February, 1970 and broadcast on 8th February, 1970

Amsterdam *

God Knows I’m Good *

Buzz The Fuzz

Karma Man

London Bye, Ta-Ta

An Occasional Dream

The Width Of A Circle*

Janine

Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*

Fill Your Heart

The Prettiest Star

Cygnet Committee*

Memory Of A Free Festival*

Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2:

THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

When I Live My Dream

Columbine

The Mirror

Threepenny Pierrot

When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

Advertisement

SINGLES

The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)

Single mix released on 6th March, 1970 on Mercury Records MF 1135. This is the unreleased alternative mix created for promotion in the US market.

London Bye, Ta-Ta*

Originally recorded and rejected as the follow up single to ‘Space Oddity’. This mono mix was finally released on the Sound & Vision box set in 1989.

London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)*

This stereo mix of the above remained unreleased until the reformatted reissue of the Sound & Vision box set in 2003, replacing the mono mix.

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)*

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)*

The re-recorded electric version of the closing track from the David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) album released as a single on Mercury Records 6052 026 on 26th June, 1970.

Holy Holy*

This non-album single A side, backed by the album version of ‘Black Country Rock’ from The Man Who Sold The World album, was released on Mercury Records 6052 049 on 15th January, 1971.

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW

Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970

Waiting For The Man

The Width Of A Circle

The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud*

The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)*

Performed by David Bowie and The Hype

2020 MIXES

The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)

London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version – 2020 Mix)

All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

(*denotes previously released)

A 10″ single and digital EP, available only from the official David Bowie store, will include:

Side 1

1. The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)

2. London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)

Side 2

1. Memory Of A Free Festival (2020 Mix)

2. Holy Holy (2020 Mix)