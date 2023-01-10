David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane set for 50th anniversary reissue

David Bowie’s 1973 iconic album Aladdin Sane is set for a special 50th anniversary reissue.

The late icon’s sixth album, and the follow-up to 1972’s The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, was originally released in April 1973. Produced in the wake of his post-Ziggy stardom, most of the tracks were written while on the road in the US.

The reissue, which is out on April 14, will be released as a half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP pressed from the same master. You can pre-order it here.

According to a press release, the new pressing was “cut on a customised late Neumann VMS80 lathe with fully recapped electronics from 192kHz restored masters of the original master tapes, with no additional processing on transfer.” The half-speed record was cut by John Webber at London’s AIR Studios.

On 14th April 2023, one week before its Golden Jubilee, ALADDIN SANE will be issued as a limited edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP pressed from the same master. Pre-order here: https://t.co/vtWIpFxo9f Press Release here https://t.co/mS1RCkGFvw pic.twitter.com/KZLkvzBz9P — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 9, 2023

To mark the release, a 4K remastered version of “The Jean Genie” music video has also been shared, which you can view below.

The album was originally co-produced by Bowie and Ken Scott and recorded at Trident Studios in London and RCA Studios in New York. It would be the last album that the line-up of Mick Ronson (guitar, piano, backing vocals), Trevor Bolder (bass) and Mick ‘Woody’ Woodmansey (drums) would appear on and featured avant-jazz pianist Mike Garson.

Last year, Bowie’s fourth studio album, Hunky Dory, was released as a deluxe reissue that included unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era.