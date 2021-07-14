David Bowie’s New York City apartment sells for $16 million

The New York City apartment that once belonged to the late David Bowie has sold, after less than a month on the property market.

The Independent (via New York housing site StreetEasy) reports that the Manhattan high-rise sold for $16.8 million (£12,110,280) – approximately four times the cost of what Bowie himself bought it for in the late ’90s.

The apartment was reportedly put on sale by real estate group Corcoran in mid-June, selling officially this past Sunday (July 11).

The apartment was one of several residences that Bowie owned and lived between with his wife, model Iman Abdulmajid, whom he married in 1992. The couple also resided in Bowie’s native London, in Sydney and on a private island in the Grenadines.

Bowie and Iman moved to New York circa 1999, shortly before the birth of their only daughter Lexi.

The selling of the apartment comes just weeks after one of the singer’s original paintings sold at an auction in Canada for $108,120 (£63,115). The collector, Rob Cowley, originally bought the painting for a meagre $5.

Elsewhere, Bowie’s lost 1979 film Just a Gigolo will be released on Blu-Ray for the first time next month.