Dave Grohl reveals he asked PJ Harvey to front Nirvana concert cover

Dave Grohl has revealed that he asked PJ Harvey to join the remaining Nirvana members on stage to replace Kurt Cobain. Speaking in this week's NME the Foo Fighters frontman said that he approached Harvey to play with his Sound City players – the band featured in his documentary about the California studio where Nirvana recorded 'Nevermind'.

Dave Grohl has revealed that he asked PJ Harvey to join the remaining Nirvana members on stage to replace Kurt Cobain.

Speaking in this week’s NME the Foo Fighters frontman said that he approached Harvey to play with his Sound City players – the band featured in his documentary about the California studio where Nirvana recorded ‘Nevermind’.

When asked if he would ever cover a Nirvana track live, he said: “Every once in a while we talk about it. For the Sound City gig here in London we were thinking about musicians that we could invite because Stevie Nicks and John Fogerty couldn’t make it. Someone came up with the idea of doing a Nirvana song with PJ Harvey. Kurt loved her and we love her and we thought, ‘Yeah, what would we do?’ I said: ‘God, what if we were to do ‘Milk It’ from ‘In Utero’ with Polly singing?’ We all looked at each other like, ‘Woah, that would be amazing…’ and then she couldn’t do it!”

He continued: “The thing is, it’s sacred ground. If we were ever to do something like that it would have to be right because you want to pay tribute. There’s a reason Foo Fighters don’t do Nirvana songs, and it’s a good reason.”

Uncut is now available as a digital edition! Download here on your iPad/iPhone and here on your Kindle Fire or Nook.