Subscribe
News

Dave Grohl announces The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music

Hear an audio trailer for the book now

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesDamien Love - 0

Alan Horne on the resurrection of Postcard Records

"There’s no conceivable excuse to be whoring yourself off to any crooked corporate malarkey"
Read more
NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

A cosmic pastoral treat with the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Gruff Rhys, Judy Collins, Samba Touré, Squid and more
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to The Fall

Celebrating the singular music and wisdom of Mark E Smith
Read more

Dave Grohl will publish a memoir entitled The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music via Simon & Schuster on October 5.

According to a press release, the book comprises a series of vignettes encompassing Grohl’s entire life and career, from “childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at eighteen, to spectacular stories about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House, and even swing dancing with AC/DC“.

Listen to an audio trailer below:

Advertisement

“Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life,” says Grohl. “This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being… I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life – incredible, difficult, funny and emotional – and decided it was time to finally put them into words. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

Pre-order The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music in hardback, ebook or audiobook formats here.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More