Dallas Good, founder of Canadian rockers The Sadies, has died aged 48.

The band’s label in the United States, Yep Roc, confirmed the news that Good died “of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week.”

The label’s full statement read: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend, Dallas Good, of the Sadies. He died on Thursday, February 17 of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. He was 48 years old.

“Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favourite bands of all time,” said Glenn Dicker, co-owner of Yep Roc Records. “We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

“Since their formation in 1994, Sadies have developed, even perfected, a style of music that is uniquely their own. Their first record with Yep Roc was 2002’s Stories Often Told and over the past 20 years on the label, they’ve released six studio albums, a live record, a soundtrack and collaborations with both Andre Williams and John Doe. Last month, the band shared their latest single, “Message to Belial”, produced by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire.

“We send our love + condolences to Dallas’ family, friends and fans during this devastating time. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights.

“We love you, Dallas. Rest In Peace.”

The Sadies were founded by Good and his brother Travis in 1994, releasing debut album Precious Moments in 1998. The band emerged as frontrunners of the alt-country scene of the early to mid 2000s. Across their career, they collaborated with Kurt Vile, Neil Young, Neko Case and more.

It’s with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th. Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest our music community and fans in grief. pic.twitter.com/5uj1ERewEY — The Sadies (@TheSadies) February 18, 2022

In the wake of the news of Good’s death, tributes have poured in across social media. Legendary producer Steve Albini wrote: “Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat.”

He added: “I had the pleasure of recording the Sadies several times, and the down time was as memorable as the sessions. Dallas and his brother Travis two peas in a pod, speaking the pidgin English native to Canada. Bottlers, Peameal, pylon…

“Less anthropologic than fraternally generous, they let me in and as much as I feel the loss I retain the warmth of their company and am grateful. Good man down.”

I had the pleasure of recording the Sadies several times, and the down time was as memorable as the sessions. Dallas and his brother Travis two peas in a pod, speaking the pidgin English native to Canada. Bottlers, Peameal, pylon… — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 18, 2022

Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham added: “I got to play, blaze and become friends with a god. Trying to live in those good memories. I love you Dallas. RIP.”

I got to play, blaze and become friends with a god.

Trying to live in those good memories.

I love you Dallas. RIP pic.twitter.com/lPoBXcoN3I — Damian Abraham (@leftfordamian) February 18, 2022

See other tributes to Dallas Good from Ron Sexsmith, members of Arcade Fire and more, below.

The saddest news: Dallas Good of The Sadies has passed and I'm in disbelief. I was honoured to perform with them quite a few times over the years. My heart goes out to Travis, Sean & Mike and to their friends & family including extended music families. Sigh… RS pic.twitter.com/00UxgUYmlC — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 18, 2022

So sad to hear about Dallas Good. Amazing talent and sweet guy. Much love to @TheSadies — Tim Kingsbury (@sampatchmusic) February 18, 2022

Back in the day, when I lived at home, my mom would ask, “how’s your friend Dallas?” because he was the most polite of all who called the house.

Of course, he’d be calling to ream me out about something, but she didn’t know that. That always made me laugh.

R.I.P. Dallas Good pic.twitter.com/QVxaMKeAW9 — Danko Jones (@dankojones) February 18, 2022