Watch Courtney Love and The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson play “California Stars” for new covers series

Courtney Love has launched her new covers series, Bruises For Roses, with a rendition of Billy Bragg and Wilco‘s “California Stars“.

The former Hole frontwoman has enlisted The Big Moon‘s Juliette Jackson for the video series after teasing in March that something was in the works. The project began as a way to aid her recovery from severe anaemia.

Watch the video for Love’s cover of “California Stars” here:

“California Stars“, featuring lyrics by the late Woody Guthrie, is taken from Bragg and Wilco‘s joint 1998 album Mermaid Avenue.

Simon & Garfunkel and Elliott Smith covers are also promised in the Bruises Of Roses video series, which is named after Love‘s collaboration with the fragrance company Edge Beauty and her upbringing in Portland, dubbed the City Of Roses.