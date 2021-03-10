Subscribe
News

Courtney Barnett launches online archive of live shows

Watch her Jan 2020 Australian bushfire fundraiser now

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Green Gartside on the making of Scritti Politti’s Cupid & Psyche 85

"Half of it was exquisite agony, the rest of it was an unbelievable thrill"
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye: “We decided we were going to start a new scene”

The new issue of Uncut revisits the birth of post-hardcore in Washington DC
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Pete Townshend looks back at The Who in 1967: “I don’t think I was angry”

Smashing guitars, hanging out with Small Faces and keeping Keith Moon onside
Read more
FeaturesSharon O'Connell - 0

Mogwai: Album By Album

Founded in 1995 and initially a trio, Glasgow’s Mogwai made their debut with “Tuner/Lower”, a self-pressed seven-inch in thrall...
Read more

Courtney Barnett has launched an extensive online archive, featuring previously unreleased video and audio of numerous live performances.

The archive documents every show she’s ever played, going all the way back to an open mic night at The Lark Distillery in Hobart in 2007. Many of the gig listings are accompanied by posters, photos or free-to-view video footage. Browse the archive here.

It also includes the premiere of Barnett’s only full-band show of 2020, an Australian bushfire fundraiser at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. Watch that below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More