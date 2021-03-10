Courtney Barnett launches online archive of live shows

Courtney Barnett has launched an extensive online archive, featuring previously unreleased video and audio of numerous live performances.

The archive documents every show she’s ever played, going all the way back to an open mic night at The Lark Distillery in Hobart in 2007. Many of the gig listings are accompanied by posters, photos or free-to-view video footage. Browse the archive here.

It also includes the premiere of Barnett’s only full-band show of 2020, an Australian bushfire fundraiser at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. Watch that below: