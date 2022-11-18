Subscribe
News

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth announced three UK events

Hopefully, they won't be burning down the house

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Trending Now

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth have announced three UK events for 2023.

The duo have confirmed intimate live ‘in conversation with’ stage interviews for May, taking place in Oxford, London and Leeds.

The events will cover their groundbreaking work in Talking Heads, The Tom Tom Club and more.

Advertisement

Tickets are available by clicking here.

The dates are:
May 25 – SHELDONIAN THEATRE, OXFORD
May 27 – ELECTRIC BALLROOM, LONDON
May 28 – BRUNDELL SOCIAL CLUB, LEEDS

Frantz’ memoir, Remain In Love, was published in 2020 by White Rabbit Books.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More