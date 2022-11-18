Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth announced three UK events

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth have announced three UK events for 2023.

The duo have confirmed intimate live ‘in conversation with’ stage interviews for May, taking place in Oxford, London and Leeds.

The events will cover their groundbreaking work in Talking Heads, The Tom Tom Club and more.

The dates are:

May 25 – SHELDONIAN THEATRE, OXFORD

May 27 – ELECTRIC BALLROOM, LONDON

May 28 – BRUNDELL SOCIAL CLUB, LEEDS

Frantz’ memoir, Remain In Love, was published in 2020 by White Rabbit Books.