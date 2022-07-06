Carlos Santana collapses from heat exhaustion during performance in Michigan

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his concert in Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5).

In a statement provided by Santana’s management, it was confirmed that the iconic rocker had collapsed as a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was transported from the venue – the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston – to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston, where it’s said he is “doing well”.

According to people that attended the Michigan show, Santana was immediately attended to by medical personnel, who treated him onstage. According to Fox2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, fans at the show were “asked to pray for [Santana] because of a ‘serious medical’ issue”.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Variety reports that Santana passed out during his set, but appeared to regain consciousness quickly. In a video posted from the crowd, he can be seen waving to fans as he’s carried backstage.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

As a result of the incident, the next show on Santana’s current North American tour – which was slated to go down Wednesday (July 6) at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – has been postponed. A new date is yet to be confirmed, however Live Nation are expected to make an announcement imminently.