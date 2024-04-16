Can announce Live In Aston 1977

Can have announced details of the latest in their ongoing series of focusing on the band’s live performances.

Live In Aston 1977 is set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally on May 31 via Mute and Future Days.

You can hear “Vier” from the album below.

The release follows Can Live in Paris 1973, the first of the series to feature the late Damo Suzuki, Can Live in Brighton 1975, Can Live in Stuttgart 1975, (Uncut’s Reissue of the Year in 2021) and Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976.

