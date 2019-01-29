Burt Bacharach to play London’s Eventim Apollo in July

He'll be joined by singer Joss Stone to perform his greatest hits

Burt Bacharach has announced two dates at London’s Eventim Apollo on July 16 and 17.

He’ll be joined by singer Joss Stone and an orchestra to perform his greatest hits.

The concerts are part of the Apollo Nights Summer Series 2019, which include a dining experience by chef Bryn Williams. Dining experience tickets are available from £195, while non-dining tickets are available in the royal circle from £65.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (February 1) at 10am from here, with a pre-sale starting tomorrow (January 30).

Other artists performing as part of the Apollo Nights Summer Series include George Benson and Marc Almond.

