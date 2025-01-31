Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt have announced details of a collaborative album, Loose Talk, which is released on March 28.

The album follows on from “Star“, a Ferry/Barratt collaboration that appeared on Ferry’s Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 last year.

The first release from Loose Talk is “Orchestra“, which you can hear below.

Says Ferry, “The whole experience of making Loose Talk has had an interesting newness about it. It seems to have opened a whole new chapter in my work. There’s a really strong mood to the work that Amelia does and I was very conscious of not getting in the way of her words. Hopefully, together, we’ve created something neither could do on our own.

“The nearest I ever got to doing pieces like this before would maybe be back in Roxy with ‘In Every Dream Home A Heartache‘ and ‘Mother Of Pearl‘. To some extent, those are kind of spoken monologues. I’m pleased that when we’ve played Loose Talk to people, they’ve said, ‘Oh, this sounds really different.’ That’s what I’ve always wanted with everything I’ve done, or been involved in, to be: different. Different to what you’ve heard before, or seen before. That’s the whole point of being an artist: trying to create a new thing, a new world.”

Says Barratt, “Loose Talk is a conversation between two artists: a collaborative album of music by Bryan Ferry with spoken texts by me. It’s cinematic; music put to pictures.

“There’s possibility for experimentation within a frame. And there’s a freedom in knowing exactly what my part to play is, then being able to pass a baton, stretching out creatively and knowing there is someone on the other side to take it further. Nothing feels off limits.”

The tracklisting for Loose Talk is:

Big Things

Stand Near Me

Florist

Cowboy Hat

Demolition

Orchestra

Holiday

Landscape

Pictures On A Wall

White Noise

Loose Talk

The album will be released on black vinyl, green vinyl and clear vinyl, CD and digitally. The album is available to pre-order/save here.