Subscribe
News

Bruce Springsteen announces new UK tourdates for 2025

The E Street Band will shuffle into Manchester and Liverpool

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have extended their 2025 European tour to include eight new shows – three of which are in the UK.

THE BEATLES, JONI MITCHELL, VAN MORRISON, MICHAEL KIWANUKA AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

Springsteen will play two dates at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on May 17 and 20, plus a show at Anfield in Liverpool on June 4.

Advertisement

See the full list of his 2025 European tourdates (with ticket on-sale dates) below. Tickets are available via Springsteen’s official site here.

17 May – Manchester, England – Co-op Live – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST
20 May – Manchester, England – Co-op Live – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST
24 May – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – On-sale: 07 October at 10am 9am BST
31 May – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)
04 June – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST
11 June – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST
15 June – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)
18 June – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST
21 June – San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) – On-sale: 08 October at 9am BST
27 June – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST
30 June – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)
03 July – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More