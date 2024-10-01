Bruce Springsteen announces new UK tourdates for 2025

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have extended their 2025 European tour to include eight new shows – three of which are in the UK.

Springsteen will play two dates at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on May 17 and 20, plus a show at Anfield in Liverpool on June 4.

See the full list of his 2025 European tourdates (with ticket on-sale dates) below. Tickets are available via Springsteen’s official site here.

17 May – Manchester, England – Co-op Live – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST

20 May – Manchester, England – Co-op Live – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST

24 May – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – On-sale: 07 October at 10am 9am BST

31 May – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)

04 June – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium – On-sale: 11 October at 10am BST

11 June – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST

15 June – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)

18 June – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST

21 June – San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) – On-sale: 08 October at 9am BST

27 June – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena – On-sale: 09 October at 9am BST

30 June – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)

03 July – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)