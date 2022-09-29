Bruce Springsteen announces new album, Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen has a new studio album coming, Only The Strong Survive.

A collection of 15 soul covers, it’s due from Columbia Records on November 11. The album feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

Here’s his version of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)“:

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” says Springsteen. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

The tracklisting for Only The Strong Survive is:

Only the Strong Survive

Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

Nightshift

Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

Turn Back the Hands of Time

When She Was My Girl

Hey, Western Union Man

I Wish It Would Rain

Don’t Play That Song

Any Other Way

I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

7 Rooms of Gloom

What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

Someday We’ll Be Together