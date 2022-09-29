Bruce Springsteen announces new album, Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen has a new studio album coming, Only The Strong Survive.
A collection of 15 soul covers, it’s due from Columbia Records on November 11. The album feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.
Here’s his version of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)“:
“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” says Springsteen. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”
You can pre-order the album here.
The tracklisting for Only The Strong Survive is:
Only the Strong Survive
Soul Days feat. Sam Moore
Nightshift
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
Turn Back the Hands of Time
When She Was My Girl
Hey, Western Union Man
I Wish It Would Rain
Don’t Play That Song
Any Other Way
I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore
7 Rooms of Gloom
What Becomes of the Brokenhearted
Someday We’ll Be Together