Subscribe
News

Broken Social Scene announce new rarities collection

The new collection arrives next year

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Broken Social Scene, Kevin Drew
Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Image: Jim Bennet/WireImage

Trending Now

Broken Social Scene have announced a new rarities collection.

The group will release Old Dead Young: B Sides & Rarities on January 14 via Arts & Crafts.

The collection will contain B-sides, rarities and outtakes from across the group’s 20 year career.

Advertisement

The group also shared the first song from the release, “This House Is On Fire” – listen to it here:

Back in January, frontman Kevin Drew shared a previously unreleased “jam”, titled “How’s It Going”.

The frontman shared the song with a video telling fans on Twitter it was intended to “remind us that we must keep holding on”.

In the description box on YouTube, Drew expanded on the story behind the song and the meaning it had taken on during the coronavirus pandemic. “How’s it going. This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in summer of 2014 I put down a song called “how’s it going” with my usual crew of believers. It was never released.

“My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used.——- I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all – hold on xox Kevin.”

Advertisement

Broken Social Scene last released new music with the 2019 EPs Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1) and Let’s Try The After (Vol. 2).

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More