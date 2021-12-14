Broken Social Scene announce new rarities collection

Broken Social Scene have announced a new rarities collection.

The group will release Old Dead Young: B Sides & Rarities on January 14 via Arts & Crafts.

The collection will contain B-sides, rarities and outtakes from across the group’s 20 year career.

The group also shared the first song from the release, “This House Is On Fire” – listen to it here:

Back in January, frontman Kevin Drew shared a previously unreleased “jam”, titled “How’s It Going”.

The frontman shared the song with a video telling fans on Twitter it was intended to “remind us that we must keep holding on”.

In the description box on YouTube, Drew expanded on the story behind the song and the meaning it had taken on during the coronavirus pandemic. “How’s it going. This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in summer of 2014 I put down a song called “how’s it going” with my usual crew of believers. It was never released.

“My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used.——- I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all – hold on xox Kevin.”

Broken Social Scene last released new music with the 2019 EPs Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1) and Let’s Try The After (Vol. 2).