Broadcast release an unheard vocal take of “The Games You Play”

Broadcast have released a previously unheard vocal take of “The Games You Play“, which you can hear below.

The track is taken from Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, which is released May 3 on Warp Records.

“The Games You Play” is an unheard vocal version of an instrumental track called “DDL” which first appeared on the All Tomorrow’s Parties 1.0 compilation in 2001 and was subsequently compiled on The Future Crayon rarities album in 2015.

On September 28, Broadcast will release Distant Call, a collection of early demos that were worked into finished productions appearing on Haha Sound, Tender Buttons and The Future Crayon.

Distant Call will be the final Broadcast release.