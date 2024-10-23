Brian Eno announces new book, What Art Does

Brian Eno has revealed details of a new book called What Art Does, created in collaboration with Dutch artist Bette A.

According to the press release, What Art Does “examines the function of fictional worlds – such as pop songs, detective novels, soap operas, shoe tassels and the hidden language of haircuts – and suggests a new theory of art. Why do we do it? How does it help us? And how does it hold us all together?”

What Art Does is a full colour illustrated hardback book, initially available in a limited edition of 777 signed copies, each coming with its own unique slipcase hand-painted by Eno and Bette A. This limited edition will be available exclusively from the Enoshop and shipped on December 3 – pre-order here. A black and white PDF will be available for £1 for seven days from initial release of the limited edition.

All profits from the limited edition and PDF go to the charities Earth Percent and The Heroines! Movement. Hardback and ebook editions will be available on general release from Faber on January 16.

