Bon Iver announce new album i,i

Bon Iver have announced that their new album i,i will be released by Jagjaguwar on August 30.

Hear two more tracks from it, “Jelmore” and “Faith”, below:

i,i was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Texas and April Base in Wisconsin. The core band for the sessions included Sean Carey, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Justin Vernon with Rob Moose and Jenn Wasner, plus contributions from James Blake, Brad and Phil Cook, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Naeem, Velvet Negroni, Channy Leaneagh, Marta Salogni, Francis Starlite, Moses Sumney, TU Dance, and many others.

“It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete,” says Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. “It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”

Vernon adds, “The title of the record can mean whatever it means to you or me. It can mean deciphering

and bolstering one’s identity. It can be how important the self is and how unimportant the self is, how we’re all connected.”

You can pre-order i,i here.

