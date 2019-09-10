Bon Iver announce European arena tour

Supported by Aaron Dessner's Big 37d03d Machine

Following the release of fourth album i,i, Bon Iver have announced a European arena tour for spring 2020, including five UK dates.

Justin Vernon and crew will be supported by his longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner of The National, convening a group billed as Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine (in reference to the pair’s 37d03d/People festival and the related Big Red Machine album).

Peruse the full list of Bon Iver tourdates below. Tickets will be available on Friday (September 13) from here.

15 Apr – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

16 Apr – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

17 Apr – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

20 Apr – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

23 Apr – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

24 Apr – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

26 Apr – London @ SSE Arena Wembley

27 Apr – Birmingham @ Arena Birmingham

29 Apr – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

30 Apr – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

01 May – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

03 May – Dublin @ 3Arena

Watch a video about how Bon Iver are upsizing their live show for arenas:

