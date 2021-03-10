Subscribe
Bobby Gillespie announces memoir, Tenement Kid

To be published by White Rabbit in October

By Sam Richards
Credit: AJ Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Green Gartside on the making of Scritti Politti’s Cupid & Psyche 85

"Half of it was exquisite agony, the rest of it was an unbelievable thrill"
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye: “We decided we were going to start a new scene”

The new issue of Uncut revisits the birth of post-hardcore in Washington DC
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Pete Townshend looks back at The Who in 1967: “I don’t think I was angry”

Smashing guitars, hanging out with Small Faces and keeping Keith Moon onside
Read more
FeaturesSharon O'Connell - 0

Mogwai: Album By Album

Founded in 1995 and initially a trio, Glasgow’s Mogwai made their debut with “Tuner/Lower”, a self-pressed seven-inch in thrall...
Read more

Bobby Gillespie has announced that his memoir Tenement Kid will be published by White Rabbit on October 28.

Structured in four parts, the books focuses on Gillespie’s early years growing up in Glasgow, forming Primal Scream and joining The Jesus And Mary Chain. It concludes with the release of the epochal Screamadelica and its subsequent tour.

“The publisher Lee Brackstone has been hassling me for years to write a book,” says Gillespie. “I always rebuffed him with some excuse or the other. At the beginning of 2020 I wanted to challenge myself creatively and do something I had never done before. I didn’t want to write another rock record, I’d done plenty of those, so I decided to write a memoir of my early life and worked on it all through the summer, Autumn and Winter of 2020 and here it is. It is titled Tenement Kid as I spent the first ten years of my life living in one. I am very proud of it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it.”

Tenement Kid will be published by in hardback, ebook, White Rabbit Collector’s Edition and audio.

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
