Bobby Gillespie announces memoir, Tenement Kid

Bobby Gillespie has announced that his memoir Tenement Kid will be published by White Rabbit on October 28.

Structured in four parts, the books focuses on Gillespie’s early years growing up in Glasgow, forming Primal Scream and joining The Jesus And Mary Chain. It concludes with the release of the epochal Screamadelica and its subsequent tour.

“The publisher Lee Brackstone has been hassling me for years to write a book,” says Gillespie. “I always rebuffed him with some excuse or the other. At the beginning of 2020 I wanted to challenge myself creatively and do something I had never done before. I didn’t want to write another rock record, I’d done plenty of those, so I decided to write a memoir of my early life and worked on it all through the summer, Autumn and Winter of 2020 and here it is. It is titled Tenement Kid as I spent the first ten years of my life living in one. I am very proud of it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it.”

Tenement Kid will be published by in hardback, ebook, White Rabbit Collector’s Edition and audio.