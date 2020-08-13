Subscribe
News

Bob Mould unveils massive 24-disc solo anthology

Distortion 1989-2019 includes work with Sugar, LoudBomb, Blowoff and guest appearances

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesUncut - 0

Fontaines DC: “The most normal things become absolutely terrifying”

Previously published in Uncut’s February 2020 issue 2019 was a breakthrough year for Fontaines DC, with their Mercury Prize-nominated debut...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Garcia Peoples, Songhoy Blues, The Pretty Things, Sarah Davachi and Bon Iver ft Bruce Springsteen!
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

John Cale on Jonathan Richman: “He created his own special reality”

The Modern Lovers frontman is profiled in the current issue of Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

Hot on the heels of his new solo album Blue Hearts (out September 25), Bob Mould will release a huge CD and vinyl anthology comprising all his all post-Hüsker Dü work on October 2.

Distortion: 1989-2019 compiles for the first time the entirety of Mould’s recorded work from 1989 onwards: 18 studio albums, plus four live albums and two albums of rarities and collaborations.

Watch a version of Hüsker Dü’s “Could You Be The One?” live from Washington DC’s 9:30 Club in October 2005, which features on one of the rarities discs, along with other numbers from that show.

Advertisement

Distortion: 1989-2019 comes as a 24xCD box or in 8xLP quarterly vinyl instalments, with brand new artwork, ephemera, interviews, sleevenotes and testimonials from the likes of Richard Thompson and Shirley Manson.

Pre-order the box sets and see the full tracklistings and contents here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.