Bob Dylan’s best friend Louie Kemp to publish memoir

Dylan & Me: 50 Years Of Adventures is due out on August 15

Bob Dylan’s friend Louie Kemp has announced that his memoir Dylan & Me: 50 Years Of Adventures will be published on August 15.

Kemp first befriended Dylan at Jewish summer camp in the early ’50s; they lost touch when Dylan moved to New York in 1961 but reconnected in the early ’70s, with Kemp subsequently invited to produce the Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Kemp was encouraged to write Dylan & Me: 50 Years Of Adventures by fellow Rolling Thunder alumnus Kinky Friedman, who also provides the book’s introduction.

He has chosen to self-publish the memoir after a deal with a publisher fell through. “They kept asking me to write about things that I didn’t think were pertinent,” Kemp told Rolling Stone. “All the stories I’m willing to share in this book are stories that don’t violate our friendship. They are stories that show the human side of Bob. They make him look like one of the boys… To me, he has always been Bobby Zimmerman and these are all Bobby Zimmerman stories. Bob Dylan is his commercial side. I wanted to show a totally different perspective on him than anyone has ever heard before.”

You can pre-order Dylan & Me: 50 Years Of Adventures and read an extract from the book here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.