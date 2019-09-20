Bob Dylan unveils latest Bootleg Series collection

Travelin' Thru, 1967-9 includes first release of Johnny Cash sessions

Bob Dylan has announced the latest release in his ongoing Bootleg Series.

Travelin’ Thru, 1967-9: The Bootleg Series Vol 15 includes 47 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes from John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline and Self Portrait, plus the first release of Dylan’s 1969 Nashville studio sessions with Johnny Cash.

It will be released in in 3xCD, 3xLP and digital formats on November 1 through Columbia/Legacy.

Disc One of Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol 15 finds Dylan in Columbia’s Studio A in Nashville recording alternate versions of compositions written for John Wesley Harding (October 17 and November 6, 1967) and Nashville Skyline (February 13-14, 1969) while introducing a new song, “Western Road” (a Nashville Skyline outtake).

Discs Two and Three of Travelin’ Thru are centred around Dylan’s collaborations Johnny Cash, including the sought-after Columbia Studio A sessions and on-stage performances at the Ryman Auditorium (May 1, 1969) for the recording of the premiere episode of The Johnny Cash Show (originally broadcast on ABC-TV on June 7, 1969).

Disc Three closes with tracks recorded on May 17, 1970 with banjo legend Earl Scruggs for the PBS television special, Earl Scruggs: His Family and Friends (originally aired January 1971).

See the full tracklisting and pre-order here.

