Bob Dylan reveals Rolling Thunder boxset details

To accompany the release of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix documentary on June 12, Bob Dylan’s latest boxset collates all the available material relating to his Rolling Thunder Revue tour of 1975-6.

The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings will be released across 14 CDs by Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings on June 7.

It includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour that were professionally recorded, as well as recently unearthed rehearsals from New York’s S.I.R. studios and the Seacrest Motel in Falmouth, MA, plus a bonus disc showcasing one-of-a-kind performances from the tour.

DISC 1

October 19, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. Rake and Ramblin’ Boy* [incomplete]

2. Romance in Durango* [incomplete]

3. Rita May*

4. I Want You# [incomplete]

5. Love Minus Zero/No Limit* [incomplete]

6. She Belongs to Me* [incomplete]

7. Joey [incomplete]

8. Isis

9. Hollywood Angel [incomplete]

10. People Get Ready#~

11. What Will You Do When Jesus Comes?#

12. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue

13. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

14. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)*

15. Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You

16. This Land Is Your Land

17. Dark as a Dungeon*

DISC 2

October 21, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. She Belongs to Me#

2. A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall

3. Isis

4. This Wheel’s on Fire/Hurricane/All Along the Watchtower

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

6. If You See Her, Say Hello

7. One Too Many Mornings#

8. Gwenevere [incomplete]

9. Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts [incomplete]

10. Patty’s Gone to Laredo#

11. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

DISC 3

October 29, 1975 – Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA

1. Tears of Rage

2. I Shall Be Released

3. Easy and Slow

4. Ballad of a Thin Man

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

7. Just Like a Woman

8. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

DISC 4

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain’t Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. Blowin’ in the Wind

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 5

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. Tangled Up in Blue

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane^*

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 6

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain’t Me, Babe#~^

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry*

5. Romance in Durango^*

6. Isis

7. Blowin’ in the Wind*

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind^

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 7

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. Simple Twist of Fate^*

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman#

7. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door#^

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 8

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain’t Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. The Times They Are a-Changin’

8. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Never Let Me Go

11. I Shall Be Released^

DISC 9

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. Mr. Tambourine Man^

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara^

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 10

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain’t Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll^

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry#^

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis^

7. Blowin’ in the Wind^

8. The Water Is Wide^

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 11

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

2. Tangled Up in Blue#^

3. Oh, Sister^

4. Hurricane

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)^

6. Sara

7. Just Like a Woman^

8. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

9. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 12

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain’t Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll*

4. Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You^

5. A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall#^*

6. Romance in Durango#

7. Isis#~

8. Blowin’ in the Wind

9. Dark as a Dungeon

10. Mama, You Been on My Mind

11. Never Let Me Go#~

12. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine*

13. I Shall Be Released

DISC 13

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue^

2. Love Minus Zero/No Limit^

3. Tangled Up in Blue

4. Oh, Sister

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)#* 7. Sara#

8. Just Like a Woman

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. This Land Is Your Land

Disc 14

BONUS DISC – RARE PERFORMANCES

1. One Too Many Mornings*

October 24 – Gerdes Folk City, New York City, New York

2. Simple Twist of Fate*

October 28 – Mahjong Parlor, Falmouth, MA

3. Isis

November 2 – Technical University, Lowell, MA

4. With God on Our Side

November 4 – Afternoon – Civic Center, Providence, RI

5. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

November 4 – Evening – Civic Center, Providence, RI

6. Radio advertisement for Niagara Falls shows

Niagara Falls, NY

7. The Ballad of Ira Hayes*

November 16 – Tuscarora Reservation, NY

8. Your Cheatin’ Heart*

November 23

9. Fourth Time Around

November 26 – Civic Center, Augusta, Maine

10. The Tracks of My Tears

December 3 – Chateau Champlain, Montreal Canada

11. Jesse James

December 5 – Montreal Stables, Montreal, Canada

12. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

December 8 – “Night of the Hurricane,” Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

# included in the film Renaldo and Clara (1978 film)

~ released on 4 Songs From “Renaldo And Clara” E.P. (1978 album)

^ released on The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975 (2002 album)

* included in Rolling Thunder Revue (2019 film)

