Bob Dylan radically overhauls the set list for his first concert in almost two years

Bob Dylan‘ Never Ending Tour resumed last night [November 2, 2021], after a hiatus lasting almost two years. The sold out show took place at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Since his last live show – on December 8, 2019 at the Anthem in Washington D.C. – Dylan has released Rough And Rowdy Ways – Uncut’s Album Of The Year for 2020 – the Shadow Kingdom concert film and more recently, The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York 1980–1985.

Looking at Bob Links, the radically overhauled setlist for the Riverside Theatre show featured eight songs from Rough And Rowdy Ways and three songs that Dylan performed during Shadow Kingdom. Previous set list staples such as “Like A Rolling Stone” and “Blowing In The Wind” were conspicuously absent.

Advertisement

In further changes, the show marked the tour debut for guitarist Doug Lancio and drummer Charley Drayton.

According to the Expecting Rain message boards, Dylan also dedicated the show to Les Paul – “We know he was from here and we wanna honour him tonight with this show”.

The set list for the Riverside Theatre:

Watching The River Flow

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

I Contain Multitudes

False Prophet

Simple Twist Of Fate

My Own Version Of You

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

Black Rider

Melancholy Mood

Mother Of Muses

Gotta Serve Somebody

Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

Early Roman Kings

Soon After Midnight

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

(encore)

Love Sick

It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry

Dylan’s band were:

Bob Dylan – piano

Tony Garnier – bass

Charlie Drayton – drums

Bob Britt – guitar

Doug Lancio – guitar

Donnie Herron – violin, pedal steel, lap steel

Advertisement

Future tour dates can be found by clicking here.