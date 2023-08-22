Bob Dylan announces new tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced new dates for his Rough And Rowdy Ways World Tour.

Following his run of Asian and European tour dates earlier this year, he is now turning his attention to North America.

Dylan’s dates begin in Kansas City on October 1 and currently run up to October 30, when he plays in Schenectady, NY. More dates will be announced soon, we’re told.

Dylan plays:

October 1 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

October 2 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

October 4 Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

October 6 Cadillac Palace Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 7 Cadillac Palace Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 8 Cadillac Palace Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 11 The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

October 12 The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

October 16 Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

October 20 The Andrew J. Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

October 21 Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH

October 23 Warner Theatre – Erie, PA

October 24 Auditorium Theatre – Rochester, NY

October 26 Massey Hall – Toronto, Ontario

October 27 Massey Hall – Toronto, Ontario

October 29 Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Montreal, Quebec

October 30 Proctors Theatre – Schenectady, NY

