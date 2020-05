Bob Dylan has revealed that his new album will be called Rough And Rowdy Ways. His first album of new material in eight years will be released by Columbia on June 19.

Hear the third song to be taken from it, “False Prophet”, below:

Advertisement

It follows the previously released singles, “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes”.

You can pre-order Rough And Rowdy Ways, which comes in 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats, here – and check out the sleeve below.