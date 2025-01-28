Bob Dylan has announced three more shows for 2025, including one in his home state of Minnesota.

On January 22, Dylan announced a show in Tulsa for Tuesday, March 25.

Dylan will now also visit Century II Concert Hall in Wichita, Kansas, on March 29, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minnesota on April 4 and The Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 6.

Tickets for those shows go on sale from Friday, January 31; visit Dylan’s website for more information.